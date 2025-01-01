More Teevee Jeebies

When we first tuned readers in on a little game we call Teevee Jeebies last July, it caused no end of favorable comment and chuckles among the many who had suffered through fifth and sixth showings of vintage film fare on television to the point where they could recite the dialog almost before the actors. The idea is to turn down the audio on your set and then supply your own scenario to the stirring scenes that move across the video screen. The more active the imagination, the more the fun, as you'll see in these samples from some typical TV movies.