If, as Mr. Eliot once T.S.'d, "April is the cruelest month," January must certainly be the kindest, at least to men who like to look at lovely girls. For it is in the first month of each year that the dazzlers of the previous year return to grace our pages with a collective appearance. A more cuddly covey than the girls who won the Playmate mantle in 1959 would, we feel, be hard to imagine, and after you check out the accompanying evidence, we think you'll agree. In a musical comedy they call it a Reprise; in a concert, it's an Encore; the legitimate theatre calls it a Curtain Call; impresarios are fond of calling it a Return Engagement; we call it Playboy's Playmate Review -- and whatever you call it, it's By Popular Demand.