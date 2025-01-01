Completing Your Continental Wardrobe

The Continental Line is long and slender, calls for accessories that harmonize with it via subtlety and elegance. Flamboyant colors are out. The tones are quietly distinguished.

Hats, often ignored with more casual dress, are essential with the Continental suit. There are tapered crown in soft felts, new low-cut derbies and low-crown adaptations of Homburg, like the ones shown on this and the next two pages. All hat brims chosen for wear with these suits should be narrow. Both the Homburg and the derby have been redesigned for the young man's daytime and evening wear.

Shirts are correct in any of three collar styles: the small spread, the round and the tab. Shirting should be selected in terms of the color and pattern relationship between the shirt and suit. The most expedient and always tasteful solution, of course, is the solid shirt (not only white) for the patterned suit, and the striped, checked or dotted patterns for the solid-color suit.

Neckwear should be of slimly cut, rich fabrics. Silk, moire and satin are perfect; cotton prints or college stripes are not. If you've been in the traditional repp-stripe rut, here's your chance to check out the other important tie fabrics and patterns. There are Paisleys, jacquards, lush overall patterns in subdued hues and rich new solid tones of soft green, gold, brown and gray.

Although the belt is hidden, don't disregard its importance. Narrow leather belts in polished or dull finishes are right; the fabric or rope belt, with novelty buckle, is out.

Socks should be garter length; nothing chips the image more rapidly than bare leg glaring between cuff and upper sock. Solids or simple clock designs are ideal; they won't detract from the total picture. Large patterns, brash colors and Argyles are all wrong.

Shoes are formal. Plainly designed, they achieve dignity through the effective use of smooth leathers, rather than superfluous decoration. The feeling should be one of lightweight leather with a quality look.