The Best of Mansfield

Five years ago this month, Playboy published a Playmate photograph of an unknown blonde named Jayne Mansfield. Shortly afterward, Jayne bombshelled her way to fame on Broadway, and her present renown as a movie queen followed almost immediately. What makes Jayne delightfully different from many another of her sister cinematic sirens is her unspoiled consistency as regards the revelation of the Mansfield memorabilia. The number of filmic hopefuls who've been willing to strip to the buff in order to gain attention and give their careers a beginning boost has been, as they say, legion. Our Jayne, however, now that she's reached the top, continues to disrobe at the snap of a camera shutter, wherever she may be. On the following pages you'll find a collection of these occasions on which Jayne has displayed, among other things, an engaging lack of inhibition.