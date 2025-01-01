Sally Sarell, Miss March, 1960

When We See a damsel delightful as Sally Sarell professionally putting camel's hair to canvas, we are minded of Omar's lines, "I wonder often what the Vintners buy/One half so precious as the stuff they sell," for what can Sally create, one half so good to look upon as herself? A girl of parts (all of them lovely), Sally counts painting as the most fulfilling of many divergent interests, among which are writing, flying, knitting and judo. Our gal Sal does most of these things in the Beat Belt, Greenwich Village, though she says she's no beatnik. She is, in any event, an inviting individualist and, we trust you'll agree, a memorable Miss March.