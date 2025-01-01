Linda Gamble, Miss April, 1960

Nobody has written a song about April in Pittsburgh and perhaps nobody ever will, but if one concentrates on inhabitants rather than euphony and poesy, one can find inspiration for an infinite number of notions almost anywhere, no matter what the season. This, of course, is precisely our modus operandi at Playboy, as we engage in our happy search for the best in beauty. So it was not surprising when, in the musty confines of an antique shop, we came across an enticing example of young enchantment, Linda Gamble. Linda is an amateur antique collector who says her enthusiasm makes up for the fact that she's a beginner. In Pittsburgh she's a private secretary, and here and now she's our admirable Miss April.