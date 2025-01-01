The Wild Belle of the Pampas

Most Americans could, if pressed, tell you that they've got an awful lot of coffee in Brazil, but few can remember Argentina's claims to fame. This is a condition that should change immediately, the reason for the change being a comely catalyst named Isabel Sarlis. B.I. (Before Isabel), Argentina's film fare was a drab collection of fulsome footage – then, single-handedly, she sparked it into best-selling life. Her method is strongly reminiscent of Brigitte Bardot's: in each of her first three films, little, if any, of the splendid Sarlis structure is left to the imagination. Ardent Argentines have responded by queueing up quickly at any theatre showing her movies, and we can readily see why. To the avid applause of her canny countrymen, we add our most enthusiastic ¡ Ole!