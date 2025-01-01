Ginger Young, Miss May, 1960

Ginger young is a Red-Haired, green-eyed, grandly structured (36-23-36) girl, whose shapely legs are carrying her up the ladder of success as an actress. She has appeared on the Jerry Lewis Show, the Steve Allen Show, a Ford Spectacular and Murder, Inc., among other TV entertainments, and was seen (via special film clip) in the posh stage musical Pink Jungle, which did not reach Broadway because the star (another Ginger named Rogers) took exception to Agnes Moorehead's out-of-town rave notices. Our Ginger is also becoming known for an unappeasable appetite: the poor girl is addicted to mountainous hot fudge sundaes, and woe awaits the soda jerk who dares to serve her a portion she considers too small. We fear we now may have a small addiction of our own; having met young Ginger, what worries us is that, find countless lovelies in the future though we will, now and then we may miss Miss May.