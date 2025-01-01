Playboy's Sports Car Jacket

Long hampered by sports jackets seemingly created for every activity but his, the sports-car buff can now take heart, for our fashion department has designed a jacket to conform to his specific needs. Take note. The shorter length and deep-cut side flaps contained by concealed closures enable you to enter and exit with ease and to ride in comfort. When the situation calls for it, you can crouch over the steering wheel with no strain, thanks to expanding half bellows in the shoulders. Your gloves are instantly accessible in two deep-slashed inside pockets, while your smokes are a snap to reach in the raised breast pocket. As your roadster picks up speed, you can fasten the swivel tab collar closing and draw the wrist straps against the wind. And when you leave your car (carrying an extra key in the small emergency key pocket, of course), you've got a fashionable, virile and distinctly sporty coat. The basic silhouette is Ivy; the cut is three-button and natural-shoulder; the fabric is imported Scotch Ballantyne of Peebles wool in a muted plaid combination of brown, olive and gray with rich brown suede trim on buttons, breast pocket, buckle cuffs, side pocket welts and wind tab collar closure. Now being made by Stanley Blacker, about $75.