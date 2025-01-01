In the Beginning was the Word, and words have been swinging around the clock ever since. There is the Word To The Wise, there is the Good Word (as in What's The?), there are the ominous words of We Had Words, there is The Last Word, for which the fair sex is notorious, and now there is Word Play, a jolly way of making words self-descriptive that is certain to tug your lips into a smile – take our Word for it.