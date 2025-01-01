Delores Wells, Miss June, 1960

Hats, in this year of Presidential politics, are most often publicized as objects for throwing into rings, but we thought it only proper that they keep their reputation for ornamenting ladies' heads as well. With this in mind, we accompanied delectable Chicagoan Delores Wells as she inspected several summer chapeaus, to see which would get her straw vote, and to gift her with same. We should have known better: complacent in the knowledge that Playboy was picking up the tab, Delores happily bought all the hats she tried on. We couldn't complain, though, since her next stop was a private beach where she tanned those areas of her epidermis not tannable at public beaches and posed as Playmate, wearing a hat – and nothing else.