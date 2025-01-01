Ellen Stratton, Playmate of the Year, 1960

Last Year's Last Playmate turned out to be that twelvemonth's favorite. Ellen Stratton is her name, legal secretary her vocation, and she enhanced the happy holiday air of the December 1959 Playboy by posing prettily in the centerfold with a sprig of mistletoe and little else. Since her appearance here, Ellen has enjoyed another kind of exposure: she was a TV guest on Playboy's Penthouse, and made a number of promotional appearances for Playboy besides. But her sudden movement into the limelight hasn't turned Ellen's head: she's still a secretary in the West Coast law firm where she's worked for the last three years, and her dream of someday being a lady lawyer has come one step closer with her recent enrollment in nighttime law courses. Should she reach her goal, we predict that the courts she works in will enjoy SRO attendance. But whether or not she becomes a modern Portia, Ellen has already been tried and judged a standout among the country's most popular group of girls – Playboy's Playmates.