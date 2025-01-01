Knit Knacks

The knit shirt, once in doubtful taste for all save such active sports as golf, tennis or yachting, has suavely moved into every sphere of casual living. Worn winningly with slacks, shorts or swimwear, the knits – no longer seen only in the classic polo cut – have really come into their own this season. Why?

Because the new knits offer a whole caboodle of fresh style features that combine the tradition and good taste of yore with the imagination and design of today. Take a look at collar treatments, where the wide spread (sometimes with a full roll) is smart and correct. Also to be seen are basic polo collars, along with boat necks, square necks (a variation of the boat neck), shawl collars, V-necks, Continental collars with V-plackets in front, cardigans and lacrosses (originally inspired by a style of British boating shirt).

Most knits can be worn either inside or outside of your slacks, but we recommend the former for a trimmer look. Full-length knitted sleeves can be worn down or pushed up to your elbow in the Italian fashion. Bat-wing short sleeves are great, too, but these look best on taller chaps. The more familiar and faithful raglan sleeve should remain your choice in the shirt you use for more active sports, since it's designed for full freedom of movement. Available in either a flat or ribbed knit, these shirts incorporate all sorts of action inserts – in the sleeves, in vertical side panels, under the arms and at the sides – giving plenty of stretch and comfort, while holding their shape.

Time was when a knit shirt, in order to feel and look lightweight, had to be open mesh. No more. Now, through advanced weaving processes, you can get your breeziness in knit shirts that run the gamut from the lushness of solid velours to terry cloths. Cotton still dominates the scene, but don't ignore the all Orlon and various cotton synthetics. Cotton combined with Dacron, Ban-Lon, Acrilan, etc., is becoming increasingly worthy of your attention.

The guy on the right owns a good sampling of what's right in the new knits. He's donning an Italian heather tight-knit cotton mesh shirt with triangle insert, side vents and three-button placket, by Gino Paoli, $14. On his bureau, from top to bottom, repose a horizontal-striped cotton knit with lacrosse neck and string-tie sides, by Bugatti, $4. An Italian wool knit cardigan with black piping, side buckles, back collar button, by Prince Igor, $15. A cotton and Dacron texture-weave beach pullover with shawl collar, vented sleeves, waist-level pocket, by Dee, $6.