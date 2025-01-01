Sex: Its Origin & Application

Professor Irwin Corey, the most distinguished obscurantist of our time, has been called many things, including the following by Kenneth Tynan: "A cultural clown, a parody of literacy, a travesty of all that our civilization holds dear, and one of the funniest grotesques in America. He is Chaplin's tramp with a college education." Corey has been in nightclub, theatre and television residence as "the world's foremost authority" since 1943, dispensing oratory on the Periclean perimeter and conducting seminars on contemporary calamities, convulsing the country with his trademarks – authoritatively-bellowed sophistry and shabby garb, enlivened by an incredibly mobile face. He has brightened night spots (once spent fifty-five weeks at New York's Blue Angel), Broadway (New Faces of 1943, Flahooley, Happy as Larry, Mrs.McThing) and TV (the Steve Allen and Jack Paar shows, Playboy's Penthouse, Sergeant Bilko). In the accompanying lecture, the good professor once again demonstrates his knack of getting to the heart of all that matters, on a subject that matters to all.