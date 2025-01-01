Fresh Ideas for Frosty Coolers

three piquant potations for slaking summer thirst

Adventurous bibbers, or those of jaded palate who yearn for a change from the usual hot weather coolers, are referred to the three delightfully delectable quenchers shown here. Each has vigor and novelty, each is easy to construct, and all may be confidently predicted to wreath the summer quaffer's face in blissful smiles. Here's how:

Black Velvet, staunch yet immensely refreshing, is compounded of equal parts of good dark stout and champagne, poured into a pre-chilled schooner in the order of mention of the ingredients. Heady!

Americano is an odd name for a drink few Americanos are familiar with. Help rectify this error by mixing two jiggers of sweet vermouth with one jigger of campari, adding ice cubes and a lemon twist, filling up with club soda. The result is tangy yet smooth, neither potent nor bland.

Iced Irish Coffee requires, merely, very strong coffee, ice cubes, a noggin of Irish whiskey. Pour the whiskey in a glass, add your preferred helping of granulated sugar (or be a sophisticate and don't sweeten at all), add ice cubes, fill with the coffee, drink it black or top with whipped cream or – for the sweet-toothed – ice cream.