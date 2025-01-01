Photographers & Models Ball

hollywood's shutter set tosses its own style playboy party

One of the perkiest proofs of Playboy's popularity is the growing number of Playboy Parties held by universities, country clubs and other assorted groups across the country, using the magazine's trademark and tenor as their theme. (The demand for decorations has prompted Playboy to produce a party kit that it makes available for such shindigs.) Often the affairs are formal, but when the American Society of Magazine Photographers – Hollywood division – decided to throw a Playboy bash, it turned out to be informal in the extreme. About the only thing not on display was inhibition, and as decorum gave way to delightfully decorative and mostly undecorated dolls, the professional photographers took up the tools of their trade and covered their own affair. We were naturally flattered by this tribute to Playboy as the ne plus ultra of markets for the camera chaps who like to lens lovelies, and thought you might enjoy a sampling of their pictures.