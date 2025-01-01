Ship Shape

Miss July enjoys life on the briny deep

The Delights of Yachting are too well-known to require exhaustive comment here, but potential yachtsmen should be apprised that it's possible to find a First Mate for a trim craft who is a trim craft herself. Such a one is Miss July: Teddi Smith, a nubile native of Van Nuys, California. Weekdays she works as a receptionist, but every weekend, she undergoes a sea change and turns into the sweetest of sailors, manning a tiller with the best of them and showing the coast line's shapeliest pair of sea legs in the process.