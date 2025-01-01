Still more Teevee Jeebies

do-it-yourself subtitles for the midnight movies

The most popular humor feature ever printed in Playboy: that was your verdict on Teevee Jeebies and More Teevee Jeebies, seen here in July 1959 and January of this year, respectively. For those of you who have just tuned in, the idea was, and is, to make TV's continual showing of the same ancient films more bearable by turning the sound down and making up your own dialog for the actions that flit across your screen. Let logic go hang, let imagination run riot – just as we've done in our captions for these TV cinema scenes.