our answer to the foolish feminine fashions of the day

Since something after the end of the second great war, we have watched with what might, at first, have been described as disbelief, followed by concern, then absolute outrage, as the salons of Paris made ever more preposterous pronouncements on women's fashions, and the women's fashion magazines came to heel like so many obedient puppies, or other kept animals. First it was the "New Look," which successfully did away with legs. After that came the "Sack," "Trapeze" and "Balloon," which tried to do away with the entire female figure. And this spring, Dior and friends showed us the shape of things to come with the "Pear," "Pineapple" and "Milk Bottle" looks. Enough, said we. We like our women to look like women, not odd bits of fruit or something to be left out on the back porch with a note stuck in it. So we set our own designer to the task of creating fresh fashions that would please the men for a change, and with our tongue thrust only the least little bit into our cheek, we proudly present Playboy's fashions for Milady, in the "Nude Look." Women will be pleased to learn that we've kept the lines the same – only the materials have been changed, to reveal the woman within.