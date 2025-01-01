You can take it with you

for that extra fillip of fun out of doors – portable, plugless gadgets

Summer Sojourns – to shimmering seaside or sylvan mountain glen – turn into twice as much fun when you tuck into your tote bag a gaggle of electronic entertainers, lightweight and transistorized for portability and precise performance. 1. Burton transistor radio built into sunglasses; station selector, aerial and earphone in temples; optically ground and polished glass, by Precision Electronics, $34.50. 2. Safari battery-or-AC portable television set, in black cowhide case, by Philco, $250. 3. Executive battery-operated dual-track tape recorder, single-knob operation, 3-3/4 and 1-7/8 ips speeds, shown with wrist-watch microphone, by Scopus Brockway, $170. 4. Vulcan Fire Maker with 500-hour motor, by Rowley, $12. 5. Wondergram battery-powered phonograph, 33-1/8 and 45 rpm speeds, dualtipped sapphire cartridge, by Emerson, $68. 6. Electra power converter plugs into car lighter, converts car current to standard, by Terado, $25. 7. Startone seven-transistor clock-radio, by Pentron, $50. 8. Sportsman's pocket-sized geiger counter, by Gelman, $89. 9. Spacemate seven-transistor radio with standard and short-wave bands, telescoping antenna, leather case, shoulder strap, earphone, by Bulova, $60. 10. Ski-Talkie two-way intercom for use between towboat and skier, transistorized amplifier, three floats keep 75 feet of line on surface, by Airguide, $65. 11. Seven-transistor radio in shatterproof case, built-in antenna operates on two penlight batteries, by Westinghouse, $45.