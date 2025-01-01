The Elegant Ensemble

Gentlemen, be suited – and be suited most elegantly. This fellow's best bib and tucker works winningly for those special occasions that don't quite call for a dinner jacket, yet demand more than a business suit. His careful selection of suit and accessories gives him a cosmopolitan look that is thoroughly distinguished and eminently correct. His black suit jacket boasts a small amount of shoulder construction and a slight indentation at the waist reflecting the influence of London's Savile Row tailors; peaked split-shawl collar, three-button front, half-cuffed buttonless sleeves; plain-front narrow trousers, by Petrocelli, $125. Pearl-gray wool weskit, lined in white, by Currick & Leiken, $13. White-on-white cotton dress shirt with tucked-panel front, moderate-spread shortpoint collar, French cuffs, by Van Housen, $6. Olive Italian silk tie, by Peacock Ltd., $6.50.