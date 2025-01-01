Campus-Bound fellows can close their trunks with a comfortable sense of being really turned on to the fashion scene – if they pay close attention to those ineluctable extras that allow the fullest use of and add the greatest flexibility to the basic collegiate wardrobe. Get set for twists on the traditional and a batch of bold new departures – from hats to hose – reflecting contemporary concern for cut, fabric and pattern. Members of all classes, pace-setting seniors and incoming freshmen alike, will want to pore over our annual campus checklist for tips on timely touches that make an undergraduate wardrobe truly distinctive. Like so:

Sweaters: Highlighting the innovations in this all-school staple is the high V-neck, a shortened version of the classic V. Shawl collars, too, have a fresh look; they're narrower and pointed this season. For versatility, try a cardigan with convertible collar that zips from a spread to a high turtle neck in a jiffy. Whatever you select, balance your sweater wardrobe between patterns and plain models. A solid sweater in a flat knit looks and feels just right under a sports jacket. A pattern – and Navaho and Icelandic are among the latest – is perfect for casual country-style wear.

Sport Shirts: Traditional Ivy influence is popping up in shirts other than the buttondowns. Pullovers, tapered cuts and shorter-point buttondowns will be seen on all campuses, in an elegant array of fabrics and prints. Collegians will take to madras-type plaids, district checks, glen plaids, colored hopsack and revived regiments of tartan checks. Some of the alluring color combinations include blends (concluded on page 140)Campus Checklist (continued from page 97) of ivory with black, gold, olive or rust. In most cases, you'll notice that the collars are shorter and have more spread. Notice, too, the advantages of the country shirt this fall. It's a dress-up or dressdown wardrobe wonder in heavier, usually textured fabrics, with traditionally muted tones most popular. (On the strictly dress-up scene, add the snappy snap-tabs – in place of the old English tab that required a collar button.)

Ties: The best-laid plans for a Saturday night won't go awry if the choice of tie complements the suit or sports combination. You can bet on a neat patterned number or a most modern subdued solid. A new breed of stripes, in gleaming shades, supplements the standard reps and challis. Prints are growing in importance; select them with care to avoid an unfortunate splash. Coordinate or contrast your ties with the colors and patterns of your suit and jacket fabrics.

Hose: Coming on strongly this fall are the striped-top cotton crew socks. White and gray tones, with olive-and-gold or red-and-blue trim, lend that tennis-court tenor. Naturally, cotton Argyles and reliable ribs are always appropriate – from seminar to street scene.

Belts: The concept of the belt as a strictly functional accessory is out; the belt wardrobe is in. Leathers have joined the color parade – in soft gold, ivory, greens and browns. This season, you'll spot hopsacking, braids, small spaced figures, paisleys, challis and reps – linked by richly-designed buckles.

Hats: The hatmakers seem to have found peaceful coexistence: the dress hats lean toward casual styling; the casuals are using the taper and small body of the dress toppers. The over-all style is narrow, with soft-pinch and center-crease types very much in evidence.

Gloves: Gloves galore for driving, dress and casual wear – and most of them will be on the bulky side. Stretch gloves could be the biggest hit; there are leather ones with sides of polyester stretch yarn enabling a single size to cover a range of hands. Gloves with leather palms and crocheted backs, by the way, can be worn for all occasions. Capeskins and pigskins, as ever, are in the best of taste. Many models include warm linings, too, for those wintry blasts. And the old-fashioned (in the best sense) wool knit gloves haven't faded a bit.

Lined Jackets: If brisk winds and mounting snow are part of your campus climate, there's no better, nor more attractive, protection than one of the goodlooking sueded elk and shearling-lined-and-trimmed short jackets. They're rugged garments, seem to survive all the elements and are easy on the eye.