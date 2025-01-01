What's Afoot?

If your shoe fits into the urban fashion scene today, you can bet your boots it is definitely lightweight and more than heretofore tapered at the toe, in keeping with the slimmish lines of this year's Ivy and Continental suits. You'll want an in-town shoe wardrobe that includes not only traditional blacks and deep browns, but cordovan shades and burnished olive tones as well. Too-flimsy Italian styling has gone by the boards, but a lesson has been learned: city shoes are light afoot. Set on flexible leather soles cut close to the shape of the shoe, one's step can be jaunty without sacrificing elegance. Shoes for the cosmopolitan gentleman are cut to fit snugly for a neat, trim look. Linked to the demand for slimmer lasts is the trend toward slightly higher and smaller heels. Slip-ons are popular and correct, but a still dressier look is achieved in the three-eyelet blucher or a stylized wing-tip. Decorations are held to a minimum, and are handled with discretion and taste. Beware of fancy etchings and curlycues.