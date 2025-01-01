Bantam Bounty for the Yuletide

A wee Christmas giftie can loom large indeed in the eyes of the begifted if it's as carefully chosen as those shown here. Smallest of its kind,the Sony transistor TV set has an 8" screen,works on batteries, 12-volt DC, or AC, $250. Clockwise from it: Globe Pocketphone, transistorized walkie-talkie has onemile range, $125 the pair.Essway collapsible silver-plated cups,leather case, $15. Iwan Ries walnut cigar humidor, $13; Walnut tobacco humidor, $6; Pipo pipes,from $5 to $18.Sonar transistorized depth indicator, $115. RCA auto-marine phonograph, $52. Alfred Dunhill antique-leather book bar, $85. Leica 35mm camera with Visoflex ll, reflex housing and 90mm f/2 Sum-micron lens, $531; extra lenses – 35mm f/2, $174, 50mm f/1.4, $198. XAM-l stereo speaker system gives remarkable sound for its small size, two woofers, two tweeters,in walnut, $127. Italian leather-covered hangers, $14 each. Gerber stainless steel steak knife set, walnut case, $38. Caltier 's calf belt,gold buckle, $135. lndividual espresso coffee pots, $10 set of four. Schmid lnternational espresso cups and saucers,$8 set of six.Salem barometer,polished brass, $30. Mohawk Midgetape Professional 500 transistorized tape recorder, $360 with microphone. Portuguese cordial, cocktail, dinner wine glasses, $8 set of 8. Tiffany's 15-jewel clock in clear plastic, $55. Shure Professional M232 tone arm, $30. Hamilton automatic and electric wrist watches, $375 with gold band, $150 with leather band.Cartier's Ultra-thin evening watch, $500. Silver and teak cuff links, $15. Cartier's gold cuff links, $130. Rubeck's leather cigaret box and table lighter, $35.