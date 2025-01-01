Good Grief! Still More Teevee Jeebies

The Top Ratings you've awarded our three previous Teevee Jeebies have inspired us to sponsor yet a fourth! The method to our madness has been, and still is, to tune down the sound on our set and tack on our own outrageous dialog to the vintage film fare that flits across the screen. The more ludicrously improbable the captions (and this batch takes the Emmy), the more fun for all – as you'll see in these samples from some typical late-night movies.