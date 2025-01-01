Joni Mattis, Miss November, 1960

Joni mattis isn't the sort of voluptuous female we usually choose as Playmate of the Month. She has that young and fashionable look you'd expect to find between the covers of Seventeen or Glamour, which is understandable, since these are just the sort of magazines in which Joni makes her living as a model. But petite Miss Mattis (she's 5' 2" tall, weighs less than 100 pounds, and looks like a sixteen-year-old, though she's actually twenty-one) possesses one of the most provocatively perfect faces ever to pass through Playboy's portals, and a personality to match, so we simply couldn't resist this change-of-pace Playmate. Joni makes her home in Chicago, appears regularly on Playboy's Penthouse, and also works part time as a Bunny at the Playboy Club. We feel confident that readers will welcome Miss Mattis' little-girl freshness and charm as a small but wonderful Miss November.