Merry Christmas!

Offering gladsome gifties to fill your Christmas stocking as engagingly as she fills her own, our saucy femlin stands atop a Seeger carryall in natural tanned cowhide, $115. Clockwise from the carryall: the companion over-nighter, with portfolio, $120. Swank's electric putt returns your golf ball to you after you've holed out, $14.95. Presentation putter boasts a head of solid silver, from Tiffany's, $140. In the leather case that can be hung from your belt is a miraculous collapsible fishing rod, Austrian made for Country Loft, $80. Edward Hyams' The Wine Country of France, Lippincott, $4.50, John S. Potter's The Treasure Diver's Guide, Doubleday, $9.95, and Cary Middlecoff's Master Guide to Golf, Prentice-Hall, $10, make first-rate reading and gifting. The robe is kimono style, of imported silk, from Countess Mara, $45. And, lastly, the hefty Kabul door knocker is handmade from hollow cast brass, by Beemak, and is yours for $51.