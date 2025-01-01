Tropic Topic

Whither this Winter? Whether you take the salubrious air of Palm Springs or Palm Beach, the South Pacific or South America, bet on a batik dinner jacket to focus the right kind of attention on your formal wear. The batik cotton jacket is a blend of tones that creates the cool, elegant look so right under a tropical moon, for cruise or resort wear. The new batiks are subtle enough for the right-thinking chap who eschews anything gaudy, yet unique enough to set him apart from the black-for-fall - and - winter, white - for - spring -and -summer tradition. Teamed with tropical-weight black trousers and complemented by classic black tie, cummerbund and pleated white shirt, the batik jacket is impressively contemporary. Once you're inside one, you'll dig mightily the easy drape of the shawl collar, the convenience and casual look of the single-button closure, the natural shoulders and the center vent in the back – all combining to create a silhouette that's correct wherever the trade winds blow. Our guy wears an American natural-cotton batik formal jacket, with flap pockets, by Lord West, $42.50. His lightweight Dacron and cotton shirt, with medium-spread collar, French cuffs, is by Excello, $13. The silk cummerbund, three-pleated, with inside pockets, is by George W. Heller, $13.50; the tie, also by Heller, is $3. The pearl shell cuff-link and stud set, 12k gold filled, are by Ralph Destino, $22.50.