Connie Cooper, Miss January, 1961

This being the month when resolutions are made, we thought we'd find a Playmate who's well on the way to fulfilling her own. We landed a beauty in the person of Connie Cooper, a twenty-year-old from Southern California who has resolved to become a real estate broker. Presently working part time for the management of a large Hollywood apartment building, Connie is boning up on her knowledge of leaseholds, freeholds and hereditaments at a nearby junior college. Standing five-feet-five, and weighing 110, Connie's own landscaping is, from north to south, an impressive 37-21-36. As delicate as a cloisonné figurine, her charms are at their best indoors, where her proclivities run to such things as collecting Oriental knick-knacks with which to decorate her mantel, and those big, fuzzy honey-bears with which girls like to strew their beds. When it comes to men, Connie leans toward someone who will share her interest in opera, who can sit by a stereo rig half the night discussing the relative merits of Puccini and Wagner whilst sipping Strega. "The thing I like most about a man is enthusiasm," says Connie – a state of mind she should have no trouble stimulating.