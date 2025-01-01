Playboy's International Datebook

"Playmate of the year" – In addition to miss april, playboy will announce and pictorially feature the most popular Playmate of the past annum

"Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast" – A preview of wearables to make you a new man this coming season by Robert L. Green

"Business Blunders and Booby Traps" – How to recognize hidden pitfalls in the path of the young exec by J. Paul Getty

"Les Girls From La Vie Parisienne" – A pictorial tribute to the boulevardier's bible of gallic gaiety

Plus New Fiction, articles and satire by John Wallace, Charles Beaumont, Ken Purdy, Jeremy Dole, Al Morgan, Jules Feiffer, Shel Silverstein and more "Word Play" by Robert Carola