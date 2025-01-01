Linda Gamble, Playmate of the Year, 1961

That Girl who made the Greeks launch a thousand ships had nothing on Linda Gamble, last year's April Love. Miss G's incredibly-constructed figure was classic enough to launch a fleet of vote-bearing missives pitching for luscious Linda as Playmate of the Year. The face that goes with the figure, an intriguing amalgam of sophistication and sensuality, added to the aura of an out-of-the-ordinary Playmate. Linda was really no gamble at all for our annual accolade -- for the fourth year in a row, Playboy's editors and readers were as one in their choice of the choicest. The former pride of Pittsburgh has since wended her way to the Windy City, where in leporine splendor she niftily fills out one of the Playboy Club's Bunny costumes. Linda, who used to collect antiques back where the Monongahela meets the Allegheny, now collects appreciative glances from club customers. Our champion chick has big green eyes for water skiing and sports-car driving, a pair of rather adventuresome avocations which have set our brow afurrow; we'd hate to have the wrappings ruffled on Playboy's 1960 prize package.