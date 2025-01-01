Properly Linked

Few elements of the sartorial ensemble are smaller, and yet more essential to the impeccably-dressed look, than a gentleman's cuff links. It is not enough to select the right suitings and shirtings to wear together; correct linkage lends the harmonious finishing touch that creates the look of elegance. Five maxims for matching should make your link-training a simple and pleasant task. First, eschew the ostentatious: simplicity is the best policy. Second, spurn the spurious: there are no substitutes for real gold, silver, precious or semi-precious stones. Third, put down the prodigious: unless they're priceless heirlooms or handcrafted designs, oversized links are downright vulgar. Fourth, capture counterpoint: the new links – including Florentine finishes, geometric and abstract patterns, classic engravings, brushed finishes on bright surfacings – can be winningly contrasted with shirt, suit and neckwear tones. Fifth, value versatility: except for cuff couplings designed exclusively for evening clothes, your links should be good mixers, compatible with several suits. One picture being worth a thousand cuff-words, however, we forthwith direct your gaze to the adjoining sextet of smartly accoutred sleeves.