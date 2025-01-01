Ann Richards, one of vocaldom's most sensuous warblers,has but three things going for her in her drive to become a first-rank jazz nightingale – looks, talent, and the considerably consequential fact that she's the hip helpmeet of one of America's top concertmeisters, Stan Kenton. With Stan (Playboy Poll Bandleader of the Year) as a round-the-clock mentor, the development of Miss Richards from fledgling band chirper to featured vocalist to nightclub and LP star has proceeded prestissimo. Her latest disc,Two Much!(Playboy After Hours, April 1961), etched with spouse Kenton and his band, is the current landmark in a felicitous liaison dating back to 1955 (concluded overleaf) Miss Richards reigns in repose: deploying herself decoratively in several cozy corners, this beautifully blue-eyed brownette engagingly points up the more exotic creature comforts of home and hearth. Homefurnishingswise, Ann is her own most delightful decor.

when Ann (a) departed Charlie Barnet'screw to join the Kenton contingent and (b) exchanged wedding bands with Mr.K.himself. While recording sessions do get across the point that Miss Richards boasts a substantial set of pipes, they cannot, more's the pity, do right by the very visual assets of this enticingly-en-dowed lady. Never one to slight the eyes solely for the sake of the ears, Playboy herewith offers this orb-filling accolade to the charms of Ann – an abundance of Richards at work and play.