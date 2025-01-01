Formal Approach to a Playboy's Penthouse Pre-show briefing. Playboy EditorPublisher Hugh Hefner goes over last-minute details with Playmate-cover girl Joni Mattis and avant-garde folk singerguitarist Peggy Lord, as he introduces a slick new sartorial slant to formal attire. Host Hefner's Penthousegarb comPrises a Continental black-burgundy tropical worsted dinner jacket dashingly delineated by braided shawl collar and cuffs, with double-piped pockets; it exchanges compliments with tropical worsted trousers, by After Six, $110. Putting up a brave front'twixt lapels is a minutely-tucked Dacron and cotton dress shirt, by Excello, $13. A black satin Pleated cummerbund and tie wrap matters up regally, by After Six, $7.50.