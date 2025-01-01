The S.S. United States – one of the world's most elegant luxury liners – crosses the Atlantic, from New York to Havre and Southampton, in less than five days (and on to Bremerhaven in six). Five city blocks long and twelve stories high, the United States is a sleek superb relaxation coupled with top-notch service (it boasts a staff of eight hundred – one crew member for every two passengers). Its plush parties, formal and informal, are among the cruise highlights for the distinguished men and chic women aboard. Epicurean delights of five continents – and a matchingly splendiferous wine list – make up its menus. Throughout the spacious interior of the ship is an enticing array of recreational facilities for both active and passive sportsmen. It was in this distinctive and fun-filled atmosphere that LeRoy Neiman, on land-and-sea-roving assignment for Playboy, steamed to Europe. A fitting subject for any Man at His Leisure, the United states provided Neiman with abundant inspiration.

"On the United States, leisure has many meanings," says Neiman. "For the lollers, push-button call bells bring service directly to cabins. But the sensible traveler explores the ship. He relishes the unparalleled view of the sprawling ocean, the svelte hugeness of the ship and the quiet sophistication of his fellow passengers."

From the streamer-laden, horn-tooting moment of embarkation in New York, with last-minute champagne quaffing and bon voyages, until the massive ship glides past the white cliffs of Dover into Channel ports – signaling the nearness of awaited destinations – the Untied States is a festive playground. Neiman roamed it, sketching deck life, decor and dramatic moments he shared with the seagoing society making the Atlantic crossing. His paintings here preserve the majestic magnitude of the liner itself and the joie de vivre that prevails as the ship forges the link between America and the Continent.