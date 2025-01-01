Bride of Teevee Jeebies

Playboy's mighty three-inch screen is again aglow with a showing of drearily-dated late-night flicks – with our lampooning lines affixed. As you should know by this time, screwball subtitling à la Teevee Jeebies is a game any number can play: next time you're cornered by a re-re-rerun, just douse the audio and supply your own outrageous dialog, just as we've done here. The more ludicrously far-out your do-it-yourself commentary gets, the more fun for all. Like so.