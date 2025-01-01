Named after a long-defunct Indian chief who couldn't have been less interested in paleface pleasures, Paris' famed Crazy Horse Saloon, a femme-filled pulchritude pavilion offering some of the most lighthearted and lightly-garbed entertainment in the City of Lights, now has a sister salle de strip – Le Crazy Horse, a devilishly delightful carnival of the unclad pitched in the City of Angels. The domestic version (on the site of the old Ciro's) is epidermis-impresario Frank Sennes' latest venture in a string of girlie revues that includes productions at Vegas' Desert Inn and Stardust Hotel. Sennes, whose specialty is importing Gallic gaieties entrancingly in toto, has a quarter-of-a-million dollars tied up in his current undressing room. The Sunset strippery debuted early this year with Le Crazy Horse Revue, giving Hollywood, for the first time, a female-focused extravaganza executed with charm, wit and imagination, a formula which proved most successful in its Right Bank counterpart. The Parisian boîte is festooned with French-flavored memorabilia of the Wild West (including a batch of tintypes of the chief himself) and features a flock of young ladies flinging themselves wholeheartedly into wildly imaginative variations on the ecdysiast theme. Hollywood's entry, as a switch, sports a Paris decor spiced with queen-sized Vargas paintings and just as diverse a group of take-it-offerings.