Advertisements for Herself

a frequent playboy fashion plate is editorially paged for august

For some months now, both readers and Playboy staffers alike have had their interest piqued and their eyesight pleasured by a handsomely-fashioned but lamentably unidentified mannequin modeling a round-the-calendar wardrobe of décolleté feminine modes for Playboy advertiser Margie Douglas. When reader acclaim and editorial curiosity demanded an end to the lovely lady's anonymity, Playboy acted, ferreted out the female in question, discovered she was Karen Thompson, a Los Angeles miss who divides her time between being a tele-vision on such shows as The Aquanauts and Hawaiian Eye and accenting our advertising columns. When we suggested that Karen come into the editorial fold, she was delighted, we were delighted, and the results herewith should prove equally delightful to our readers, who can now make a wide-screen appraisal of Karen's singular charms.