Notable Potables

The Scene: early evening on a penthouse terrace, slow jazz playing on the stereo, weekend traffic humming far below, quiet conversation over beaded glasses of late-summer libation with a group of friends. The wherewithal (swizzled and test-tippled in 14-ounce vessels at Playboy's own bar), from foreground: Strawberry Blonde – Marinate three fresh strawberries for an hour in 1 ounce strawberry liqueur. Into glass pour 6 ounces Rhine wine, 1 ounce kirsch, 1 slice lime; add three ice cubes. Fill glass with soda, spear berries on toothpick, insert into straw in waiting wassail, attach pineapple slice to rim, clasp firmly in drinking hand and quaff. Jocose Julep – Mix in blender for 20 seconds: 2-1/2 ounces 100-proof bourbon, 1/2 ounce green crème de menthe, 24 mint leaves, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 ounce lime juice. Pour over three ice cubes in glass, fill with soda, stir, insert 6 tall mint sprigs, serve to nearest betle. Papa au Rhum – Mix in blender for 15 seconds: 2 ounces light rum, 1 ounce dark rum, 1/2 ounce curaçao, 2 dashes bitters, 1 tablespoon pineapple cube, honeydew and cantaloupe balls on toothpick, and place in straw end, insert in potation, pay homage. Blended Comfort – Mix in blender for 10 seconds: 2 ounces blended whiskey, 1/2 ounce Southern Comfort, 1/4 cup thawed frozen peaches in syrup, 1/2 ounce dry vermouth, 11/2 ounces lemon juice, 1 ounce orange juice, 1/2 cup cracked ice. Pour into glass, add 2 ice cubes, spear cocktail orange on toothpick, place in straw end, thrust into firewater, fasten sliced lime and lemon on rim, imbibe. Horse's Neck with Scotch – Fill glass two-thirds full with cracked ice, insert spiraled lemon peel, add more ice to brim. Add 3 ounces Scotch, 1/2 ounce each sweet and dry vermouth, stirring well; still more ice. "Age" 10 minutes, then sip. Pink Elephant – Drain juice from small jar of maraschino cherries, replace with kirsch, marinate several hours. Mix in blender for 15 seconds: 2 ounces gin or vodka, 2-1/2 ounces lime juice, 1 ounce grenadine, 1 egg white, 1 cup cracked ice. Pour into prechilled glass, fill with ice cubes, skewer cherries on straw, plunge into concoction, proffer.