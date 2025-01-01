Playboy's Pigskin Preview

What – Exactly – Makes College FootbaLL such a great spectator sport? If you add up the elements – pageantry, color, the spirit of competition – you still don't come up with the real answer to the enormous appeal of the game. One of the key reasons for football's gripping hold on its fans is the simple but not-so-obvious fact that it is, almost uniquely, an underdog's game. Every season there are several major teams that get taken apart by smaller, almost-unknown schools that were originally scheduled as breathers. The human tendency to identify with an underdog gives every football game an air of tense anticipation; the very real possibility that a scrappy team from Dwarf U can whip the behemoths from State (with the help of a few breaks and clever strategy) keeps the stadia filled on crisp autumn Saturday afternoons. And if, in seasons past, the little guy has had his days of glory with pleasing regularity, this season promises even more of the same. A kind of social revolution is taking place in college football, and the gridiron (continued on page 147) (continued from page 76) aristocracy had better guard its encrusted traditions. The have-nots are suddenly the haves. Teams that were gridiron nobodies barely a decade ago – Houston, Memphis State, Rutgers, Arizona, Iowa State, Detroit and dozens more – are becoming powers. Little more than a decade ago, Florida State University didn't even have any male students; now its football team is one of the major forces in the South.

Probably the most striking example of the rise of the weaklings is Ohio University. Operating for fifty years in the shadow of mighty Ohio State, the Bobcats have consistently taken the leftovers from Ohio's perennial bumper crop of excellent high school athletes. But nowadays in the state of Ohio – as most everywhere else – the large universities cannot accommodate all of the best material; there's more than enough to go around. Within a year Ohio U – along with inanv of the other Mid-Amer-ican Conference teams – will be reclassi-fied as a major football school.

These uprisings of the downtrodden have resulted in a rather incongruous situation: the little teams are eagerly trying to schedule games with big schools, and are being met with all kinds of evasive answers. Time was when most major football powers scheduled one or two nearby cow colleges as relief practice sessions during the course of a rugged conference schedule. Some teams, like Mississippi, even made a science of cream-puff scheduling, and thereby smoke-screened their fans into thinking so-so teams were national powers. But a lot of the cow colleges have converted to state universities, quadrupled their enrollments, and gone all out for football. So the prestige schools (like Illinois and Ohio State) just don't want to schedule the newcomers (like Western Michigan and Bowling Green). Why? Because if they win no one is impressed, but if they lose it's a disgrace. Little Memphis State gave mighty Mississippi the scare of the season last year, before tiring out in the final minutes of the game.

There are scores of little schools all over the country that always have been minor league and always will be – but they field exciting and interesting football teams every year, have faithful and avid crowds of followers who regularly fill their stadia regardless of won-Iost records, and, in the long run, probably contribute more to the fun and color of college football than the national goliaths. These arc the little schools that successfully combine stringent academic standards and slim budgets with full-scale athletic programs. And their followers love it. We quote a football ticket-sales flyer from the Colorado School of Mines, where the football team is recruited from a student body of brainy engineers: "Relax by watching college kids play for fun. You'll never grow tired of pass plays with fourth and 40; centers scoring touchdowns; 150-pound guards; football minus the bookwork. We guarantee fun football. You'll never know what to expect next."

The resurgence of football in the East is a phenomenon that becomes more surprising every year. Last season Yale finished undefeated and wound up among the top twenty teams for the first time since Prohibition was repealed. Rutgers, a perennial doormat, whose only claim to fame for the past century was the simple fact that they invented the game back in 1869, is building a fearsome football dynasty. And other teams, like Boston College, Holy Cross and even Tufts, have deeper and better football squads than they've had in decades.

But the cream of the Eastern crop will be Penn State and Syracuse. On paper, these two goliaths add up to about the same potential, and either one could take the Eastern Championship this year. We have a strong hunch, however, that this is the year of the Nittany Lions. The Penn State team is big and hard-nosed. Basically, Penn State is a power team. Last year the Lions simply overwhelmed their opponents by sheer physical power. And this season, with Galen Hall at the quarterback spot, passing could gel into a terrific weapon. But the main asset is the inspired coaching of Rip Engle. Engle, who is a gentleman and a scholar as well as a brilliant organizer and football tactician, has brought Penn State from the bottom to the top in the course .of a decade, and this could be his best season ever. On the strength of this, Rip is PLAYBOY'S Coach of the Year.

The main thing wrong with Syracuse last year was that they appeared to be a little tired of winning. So they had a "bad" season by winning only seven games and losing two. But this year the Orange is on the rebound: with Ernie Davis returning at halfback (unquestionably the top college runner in the nation) and an experienced and belligerent line up front, Syracuse could be just as difficult to deal with as they were a couple of years ago when they won the National Championship. But a tougher schedule than usual will probably keep them out of the undefeated ranks.

Holy Cross isn't going to be anybody's patsy this year. And neither, for that matter, is Boston College. At Holy Cross, Dr. Eddie Anderson has a deeper squad than anyone can remember and a fabulous backfield led by halfback Tom Hennessey, with the colorful nickname of "The Brookline Blur." Boston College should create an uncommon amount of havoc on Eastern gridirons this fall, and maybe in a few other parts of the country, too. A big and experienced line should make the Eagles a threat to everyone they play. Either Holy Cross or Boston College could be the surprise team in the East this year.

On the whole, Army and Navy have been pretty well matched in power and potential in recent years, but not this time around. Though Army will have a fast and aggressive first unit with an excellent quarterback (Dick Eckert) and fullback (Al Rushatz), this year the Army reserves will be especially green. So a few of their opponents will probably win by wearing them down in the last quarter. Navy, on the other hand, will have almost nothing left from last year's Orange Bowl squad. The Middies will improve with experience, but what the Navy really needs is another John Paul Jones.

Pitt will be below par this year, partly because of the lack of speed and graduation inroads, but mostly because of a back-breaking schedule. Still, if the Pitt defense is as tenacious as it was last year, the Panthers will clobber a couple of the big ones before the season is over. Vil-lanova will be interesting to watch. They lost practically nobody from last year's squad, and after years in the gravel pit, the Wildcats are on their way back. Boston University is also in the middle of a rebuilding program, and this season should show the first results.

There are dozens of small colleges that play exciting football year after year. At the small Eastern schools, interesting football is carried on in complete compatibility with rugged scholastic standards, and if their teams don't always win, the fans seldom hang the coaches in effigy. At least two examples, Tufts and Hof-stra, have been fielding superb teams in recent years and they probably will be the terrors of the small-college circuits this year. Tufts, with a little luck, could have an unbeaten season.

The Yale Bulldogs clobbered everyone last year. They were far above the rest of the Ivy League. Most people will expect Yale to be way down this season because they lost nearly everybody from last year's tremendous team. But actually, the Bulldogs will merely come down to everyone else's level this year, and should still be a contender – if not the favorite – for the Ivy League title.

The role of favorite will be played by Cornell. The Cayuga boys, under new coach Tom Harp, could go undefeated. With soph quarterback Gary Wood (a fine passer), a plethora of good linemen and a field-goal kicker named Gogolak (a soccer player five years out of Hungary), who might well lead the nation in field goals this year, Cornell should exhibit its best team in years. Keep an eye on Princeton. An almost seniorless team, they will gain a lot of momentum as the season progresses, and Coach Dick Cole-man has done an outstanding job of rebuilding football fortunes at Tiger-town.

The big question at Harvard is: Can the Crimson recover from the shock of not winning the Ivy title last year? A lot of quiet optimism at Cambridge last fall indicated they should go all the way. They didn't. But if halfback Hobie Armstrong can stop fumbling and hit his chemistry courses, he's enough to spark this team. The Crimson line will be the toughest in the league, but they'll have to find a quarterback to replace Ravenal. Columbia looks good on paper, but we think the Lions are much overrated. With almost no help from the sophs, and poor depth, the Lions may be worn down by better-manned teams. Brown, on the other hand, has an excellent soph crop, and should be the most improved team in the league. Watch for backs Jon Meeker and Jack Rohrbach. Dartmouth faces the season without a single returning starter or an established star around which to build a team. But Coach Bob Blackman is probably the wiliest in the Ivies, and his ingenuity will really get a test this year. Penn will be a big, slow, single-wing outfit this year, but if a little backfield speed can be found, the Quakers could be the Ivy dark horse.

As we said earlier, you'll want to keep an eye on Rutgers this season. Not only should the Scarlet completely dominate the Middle Atlantic Conference, but this may be the first undefeated season in the history of Rutgers football. It would be justice long delayed. If a strong interior line can be developed around fabulous center Alex Kroll, nothing and no one should be able to stop them.

This could be Notre Dame's year of destiny. You're going to witness two important countertrends this season: (1) All the football prognosticators, except us, are going to prophesy another dismal autumn for the Irish. The last two years, unable to convince themselves that Notre Dame really was that bad, most of the gridiron sages, not including us, chronicled a raging comeback for the Irish. But it didn't materialize. This time, finally convinced, they'll tab the South Benders with another year of rebuilding and that's all. (2) Notre Dame will beat practically everybody. They should wind up in the Top Ten.

Coach Kuharich, a crafty psychologist, is spending much time denying everything and discounting such portentious signs as the return of almost everyone from last year's incredibly hard-luck squad, the best sophomore crop in the country, and a 50-7 victory over the alumni in the spring game. The Irish hope for the incalculable advantage of being able to sneak up on their foes this fall. Look for them to start off by dismantling Oklahoma, another hopeful comeback team.

Watch for four new backfield phe-noms at South Bend this year: halfback Paul Costa and fullback Jim Snowden, each weighing 235 and fast as jack rabbits, halfback Dennis Phillips and quarterback Frank Budka. They'll probably be immortalized as "The Four Horses."

Our long-shot pick last year was Minnesota, and we came out pretty well. But this year the surprise factor, as well as mighty Tom Brown and much of the center of a nearly impregnable line, is gone, and the Gophers will be high on everybody's revenge list. With a nucleus of good players left over from the Rose Bowl – and the solid coaching of Murray Warmath – the Gophers will probably win more games than they lose this season, but not many.

On paper it should be all Iowa in the Big Ten this year. The Hawkeyes have speed, size, depth, quarterbacking, experience and power. There's just one little cloud on the horizon, and it will probably turn out to be a tornado: Iowa is going to be fingered by practically everyone as top hawk on the totem pole this year, and we don't know anyone who can remember when a pre-season-consensus favorite took home all the marbles in the Big Ten.

Prime challengers of Iowa will be Michigan and Ohio State. Bump Elliott's Wolverines are ripe for a big season after two years of hard rebuilding, and Michigan is actually stronger than they appear to most outsiders. Forest Evashevski could play a big role in Midwestern football this year, but it won't be as coach at Iowa. It will be Evy, Jr., playing quarterback in his dad's footsteps at Michigan.

The only thing that keeps Ohio State from being a prime favorite is the glaring lack of a good quarterback. That would seem to be a serious deficiency, but coach Woody Hayes' experience-hardened opponents aren't taking much comfort from it. Woody has a way of pulling a super-sophomore out of wraps at just exactly the right time and the right place. And we have a nagging premonition that this year it'll be a fancy quarterback. Check us after the Illinois game. With Hayes' three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust offense built around Bob Ferguson, who runs like an enraged rhinoceros, the Buckeyes will simply overpower most opponents this year.

Tabbing a team as a dark horse is usually only a sports writer's way of taking insurance on a prediction he isn't too sure of in the first place. We aren't the sort of fellows who enjoy playing it safe, so we really mean it when we say that Wisconsin has an outside chance to clean up all the winnings. Only reason we don't pick them on top of everyone is the presence of a complex set of unpredictable variables. The Badgers are an "iffy" team. Ron Miller may be the best passer in the country if he can avoid injuries. The Badgers may have the fanciest set of soph speedsters (Holland, Nettles, Smith and Vollmer) in Wisconsin's history /'/ they gain sufficient polish. These factors, added to a tank-like line led by Pat Richter and Dale Matthews, could bring the Badgers from the bottom of the conference to the top in just one year – a feat that Minnesota pulled off in 1960.

Funny thing about Purdue: they're never preseason favorites, rarely champs, always spoilers. They KO'd the Gophers last year just to keep in form. This year they look perfectly equipped to play the same role. With little backfield material, raw quarterbacking and rugged depth in the line, the Boilermakers will be a hard-nosed defensive outfit. By canny use of ball control, they'll win a couple of the big ones. Almost the same analysis (great line, no quarterback) can be applied to Michigan State. The difference is that the Spartans play a wide-open brand of football. But lack of speed will probably cost them a couple of early-season games.

Sometimes sports writers say a weak team is rebuilding when they can't find anything nice to say. But in the case of Northwestern and Illinois, we mean it. The Wildcats are going to be hell on wheels in 19G2, although they won't exactly be pushovers this year, with the fruits of the best soph class in the school's history. Coach Pete Elliott is building his own dynasty down in Champaign, but it will take him at least another year or two to do it. The Illini will be green and thin at the beginning of the season, but they'll be hard to handle by November. Watch Thurman Walker.

Indiana is out of the Big Ten doghouse now; morale should improve considerably, and so should the won-lost record. The Hoosiers have an impressive athletic revitalization program underway, but it will be at least three more years before they reap a winning football season.

A lot of football power is mushrooming in the back yard of the Big Ten. The Mid-American Conference, led by Ohio U, Bowling Green. Western Michigan and Miami, could match power this year with almost any other conference in the country. Detroit, with fabulous quarterback Jerry Gross, plays both Army and Navy this year. Both Toledo and Dayton are in the throes of huge rebuilding programs designed to produce major national teams by 1965.

Defense will carry the day in the Southeastern Conference this fall, no matter how glowing the predictions for fancy offensive maneuvers. The most memorable games will be those with rugged chest-to-chest encounters between two sets of powerful linemen. Touchdowns will be rare; points-after-touchdowns and field goals will determine the winners. Herculean defenses will be fielded at LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn, and these four teams should fight it out for the championship. Our guess is that LSU will win it by knocking off Ole Miss, or Bama will take it with a win over Auburn. Unfortunately, neither of the first two play cither of the last two.

LSU looks to be as strong as in 1958, when the Bengals took the National Championship. They would be odds-on favorites to be the best team in the South this year, were it not for the awesome presence of Alabama. Three years ago Bear Bryant came to Alabama to face the knottiest challenge of his long career as football's Great Rehabilitator. In the three years before Bryant's advent, the Crimson Tide had won only four games. Since then, Alabama has had a 20-6-4 record and two Bowl appearances to their credit. But the fullest results of Bryant's craftsmanship should show this year. Bryant's teams have been mostly noted for rock-ribbed defense, but this fall the Tide will sport some fancy offensive talent and a plethora of meaty sophomores to back up the impressive remnants from last year. Also, Alabama has a much easier schedule than LSU.

Auburn, at last out of the NCAA doghouse and sporting a brand-new passing machine in the person of Mailon Kent, should begin to recoup some of their lost glory. Ole Miss, still on their traditional e very-other-Saturday-cream-puff schedule, is beginning to run into unexpected complications: some of the former patsies (like Florida State, Houston and Mississippi State) are beginning to show muscles, a fact that will probably knock the Rebs out of the picture this year. Last season the Rebs, whose won-lost records have always made them look much better than they really are, appointed themselves National Champions, ignoring all the Yankee-infested press association polls.

The SEC, better balanced than in many years, has four teams, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida, that could be called dark horses, depending on your personal chauvinistic inclinations. Georgia Tech could have the best offense in the league, but the Ramblers could also be wrecked by their usual murderous schedule. Tennessee, famous through the years for a blood-'n'-guts defense, this year has the SEC's best offensive back in Glenn Glass. Kentucky has Tom Hutchinson, a one-man team who plays at end, and who opposing coaches frankly say is impossible to cover on passes. Hutchinson may be the best end anywhere since Don Hutson, and he could contribute much toward changing a streak of bad luck that has plagued the Wildcats for the past few years.

On the strength of last year's surprising performance, Florida will probably be tabbed in a higher bracket this year by most forecasters. Last year the Gators were lying off in the tall grass and no one saw them coming until it was too late. But the surprise factor is gone, and so is much of last year's good line material. Vanderbilt and Tulane are look-alikes: ambitious, soph-laden, and busy stockpiling experience and bodies for 1962, when they hope to occupy the top echelon of the SEC. Mississippi State should be improved, but Georgia will suffer from a thin and inexperienced backfield. The return of a terrific line, though, should cast the Bulldogs in the role of spoilers this year. Watch soph quarterback Larry Rakestraw.

There are four teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina State and Maryland, that look as dead even in explosive potential as four Sherman tanks. The variations in schedules, coaching, injuries and luck will spell the difference. Clemson will have a great line; Duke, a great back-field; N.C. State, a great passer; and Maryland will simply have everything. Keep an eye on the passing combination of brilliant soph quarterback Dick Shiner and our All-America end Gary Collins. But, believe it or not, North Carolina State looks even better. A major surprise to Wolfpack opponents will be our Sophomore Back of the Year, Carson Bosher, who can do just about everything. No surprise, of course, will be All-America quarterback Roman Gabriel. So the Wolfpack, with a good line, a great offense, and the best sophs in school history, looks like the best of the litter in the ACC.

But no team will be more interesting to watch than Virginia. The Cavaliers will be much improved and, with a refreshing new coaching staff, will end college football's longest losing streak, probably in their first game.

Although Virginia Tech and VMI figure to fight for the Southern Conference Championship this fall, with severe competition from The Citadel, Furman could wind up being the real surprise of the league. The Paladins are stronger than most people suspect. At VMI, watch two brilliant halfbacks, Stinson Jones and John Traynham.

Miami will be the top independent team in the South, with a brilliant offense but questionable line depth. The schedule, however, is a meat grinder, so the young reserves will have to come through for the Hurricanes to make a splash on the national scene. Florida State, building fast, will be a wild passing team. Memphis State, a team that has made fantastic strides in recent years, should have the best team in their history. They could go undefeated.

Although there's no way of proving it, we feel that the team that's finally named National Champs each December is rarely the strongest in the country. Schedule and conference affiliation have much to do with it, but luck is an even greater factor. Still, we've added up everything several times, and we keep coming up with Kansas. The Jayhawks have almost everyone back from a tremendous team last year. They're incredibly fast; they are the benefactors of superb coaching by Jack Mitchell; they have two blazing halfbacks in Curtis Me-Clinton and Bert Coan, and a superb quarterback in John Hadl. Best of all is the presence of a psychological situation that is a coach's dream. The Jay-hawks were forced to forfeit a couple of games last year (for using an ineligible player) to opponents they had beaten decisively, thereby losing the Big Eight Championship and Orange Bowl bid to Missouri. They'll have blood in their eyes this year, and if Bert Coan's broken leg heals in time for the last five games, they could be unstoppable.

Coach Bud Wilkinson's Oklahoma Sooners, after having fallen on evil days, will be on the way back this year, but we doubt if such a defense-oriented team can survive against opponents like Texas, Notre Dame and Kansas. It will take another year for the Sooners to get back on top. Missouri, of course, won't be a pushover, but the Tigers lost so many stalwarts from their Orange Bowl squad that inexperience will be a major problem. Colorado, on the other hand, sizes up as the dark horse in the Big Eight. The Buffs will field two almost equally potent teams, and will feature some excellent passing by Gale Weidner and Leroy Loudermilk.

It's almost impossible to predict a winner in the Missouri Valley Conference. Wichita, last year's champs, suffered heavy losses and will be young and inexperienced. Both North Texas State and Cincinnati have rough schedules, and are largely earthbound defensive outfits. Tulsa probably is the best bet on the strength of great (but still undeveloped) potential. The Hurricanes this year are the greatest unknown quantity in college football, with a new coaching staff and a host of transfers from junior colleges and the defunct Denver U team. Like the rest of the MVC, the schedule is a killing one. (continued on page 156)

Another fierce round-robin free-for-all looms in the Southwest Conference, with four very strong teams, Texas, Baylor, Rice and Arkansas, plotting to eliminate one another. Texas A & M, far along the road to recovering their old power, won't be far behind. So that leaves only TCU, Texas Tech and SMU out of the race.

This will be a critical year for Rice for a number of reasons. The Owls are loaded, we'll admit, and this is their Golden Anniversary team. Also, Coach Jess Neely has been assembling an SWC championship team every four years since 1946, and he's due again this year. Main trouble is, however, that all this pressure combined with an excess of seniors and a rugged early-season schedule may produce a dangerous psychological situation: a couple of early-season defeats could produce a bad case of senioritis.

Likeliest candidate to be tabbed for championship is Texas. The Longhorns have a wild crop of yearlings and lots of speed-on-the-hoof from last year, including two fabulous halfbacks, Jim Saxton and Jack Collins. The line will be inexperienced, but they'll be toughened by mid-season, and the schedule is favorable until then. Baylor ranks right along with Texas in power, and the Bears may actually be better equipped for the long haul. Besides an experienced line, Baylor has good passing, by Ronnie Stanley, fabulous running, by Ronnie Bull and Ronnie Goodwin, and a nicely balanced schedule.

Arkansas will be just a bit weaker than the last two years, but the Razorbacks will still have blazing speed in a great backfield. If Coach Broyles can come up with a matching line, the Porkers could be back on top for the third straight year.

The Border Conference promises the usual scrap between Arizona State (Tempe) and New Mexico State, with the rest of the league fighting to see who stays off the bottom. From here, it looks like Arizona State, with the most beef in stock, is the best bet. Both Arizona and Houston have made tremendous strides since they began their building programs a few years ago. Both schools frankly intend to become major national powers, and this year each will field the best team in its respective history. With an impressive coast-to-coast schedule, Houston should come in for a lot of national attention.

If UCLA can get by their two early-season tangles with Michigan and Ohio State in a reasonable state of repair, the Bruins could wind up as one of the top teams in the country. Coach Bill Barnes has been building for three years now, and the result should be one of the most exciting teams anywhere. Barnes' special brand of the single wing is something to watch, and it's likely to confuse some of his opponents. The line should be nearly impregnable. If the Bruins can find a good passer to go along with a powerful running attack, they'll be the best in the West.

In the Northwest, Oregon State should reign supreme if Coach Tommy Proth-ro's switch to the T formation (to better exploit superb quarterback Terry Baker's many skills) works out. As a matter of fact, the Beavers, with games against intersectional rivals like Syracuse, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Houston, could turn out to be a major sleeper. Prothro has a generous supply of all the proper ingredients, so if the Beavers can conjure up a little luck, you'll be hearing a lot about them.

Oregon may not recover this season from the loss of fabulous quarterback Dave Grosz. Armed with a superb line, the Ducks will be outstanding on defense, but the backfield – where nearly everyone from last year is missing – will leave much to be desired.

We've seldom seen a squad as riddled by graduation as Washington. Practically everybody from the Rose Bowl teams of the last two years is gone. There's no way of knowing how well the green replacements will hold up under fire, but chances are this will be a losing season lor the Huskies. Southern Cal boasts a tradition of big meat-grinding lines coupled with so-so backfields, but this year the situation seems reversed. If the good soph squad can remedy the dismal line situation, the Trojans could surprise a couple of the big teams. Washington State is on the way up, but won't reach full power until next year.

Utah State had the best season in their history last year, and should be as good – or better – this time. Merlin Olsen is one of the finest tackles anywhere, and Clark Miller isn't far behind. Look for the Utags to wind up among the top twenty teams by the end of the year. Utah would look nearly as good, except its backfield can't compare with that of Utah State. Wyoming, on the other hand, will have a terrific offense built around quarterback Chuck Lamson, but the line will be thin and leaky.

We fondly hope the Air Force Academy is on its way back to national prominence. They looked dandy in spring practice, but the Falcons are young and untested. Coach Ben Martin thinks he may be sitting on a sleeper this year, just as he was back in 1958. We'll have to wait and see, and so will you.

Alternate All-America Team

(Since most major teams are using a two-plaioon $ystemr with boih units of nearly equal ability, here is our alternate team.)

Ends: Hutchinson (Kentucky)

Campbell (Washington State)

Tackles: Olsen (Utah State) Neighbors (Alabama)

Guards: Ingram (Ohio State) Gonzales (Tulane)

Center: Van Buren (Iowa) Quarterback: Had! (Kansas)

Halfbacks: Saxton (Texas)

McClinton (Kansas)

Fullback: Ferguson (Ohio State)

Sophomore Back of the Year:

Halfback Carson Bosher (N.C. St.)

Sophomore Lineman of the Year:

Center Ken Henson (Texas Christian)

The All-America Squad

(All of whom are likely to make someone's All-America eleven)

Ends: Miller (Miami, Fla.); Mitinger (Penn State); Brandstatter (Mich. St.); Burred (Rice); Walker (III.); Hil-lebrand (Colorado); Smith (Ole Miss).

Tackles: Barnett (Ore.); Shirk (UCLA); Echols (Northwestern); Behr-man (Mich. St.); Wilder (N.C. St.); Bell (Minn.); Plummer (TCU).

Guards: Nelson (Xavier); Sczurek (Purdue); Buoniconti & Roy (N.D.); Bolin (Ole Miss); Meggyesy (Syracuse); Guthrie (Ga. Tech).

Centers: Binkley (Vanderbilt); Onesti (Northwestern); Hull (UCLA); Pine (Utah); Jordan (Ala.).

Backs: Hollis (Iowa); Baker (Oregon St.); Trammell (Ala.); Lamson (Wyo.); Gross (Detroit); Miller (Wis.); Alworth (Ark.); Goodwin (Baylor); Glass (Tenn.); Coan (Kan.); Costa & Snow-den (N.D..); Nettles, Holland & Smith (Wis.); Timura (Dayton); Hoover (Fla.); Jones (VMI); Johns (Miami, Fla.); Triplett (Miami, 0.); Raimey & McRae (Mich.); Stovall (LSU); Crump (B.C.); Barnes (Clemson); Leggett (Duke); Burson (Auburn).

Top Twenty Teams

National Champion: KANSAS 9-1

Possible Break-Throughs: Utah St.; Michigan St.; Georgia Tech; Clemson; Okla.; Oregon; Duke; Ole Miss; Miami, Fla.; Ariz. St.; N. Mexico St.; Houston; Minn.; Tenn.; Cornell; Rutgers.

The East

Independents

Penn State 9-1

Syracuse 9-1

Army 6-4

Pittsburgh 4-6

Navy 3-7

Boston College 7-3

Holy Cross 7-3

Boston U 5-4

Villanova 4-5

Colgate 3-6

Ivy League

Cornell 7-2

Yale 6-3

Princeton 5-4

Brown 5-4

Harvard 4-5

Pennsylvania 4-5

Columbia 4-5

Dartmouth 2-7

Middle Atlantic Conference

Rutgers 8-1

Bucknell 7-2

Delaware 6-2

Lehigh 4-5

Lafayette 4-5

Temple 3-4

Muhlenberg 3-5

Gettysburg 3-6

Yankee Conference

New Hampshire 6-2

Connecticut 5-4

Vermont 4-3

Massachusetts 4-5

Maine 4-4

Rhode Island 2-6

Others

Tufts 7-1

Hofstra 7-2

Amherst 6-2

Northeastern 5-3

Colby 5-3

Coast Guard 5-3

Bowdoin 4-3

Trinity 4-4

Williams 3-5

Buffalo 3-6

The Midwest

Big Ten

Iowa 8-1

Ohio State 8-1

Michigan 7-2

Wisconsin 7-2

Michigan State 6-3

Minnesota 5-4

Purdue 4-5

Northwestern 4-5

Indiana 3-6

Illinois 2-7

Mid-American

Ohio U 9-1

Bowling Green 7-2

Western Mich. 6-4

Miami, Ohio 5-5

Kent State 4-5

Toledo 4-6

Marshall 3-7

Major Independents

Notre Dame 9-1

Xavier 7-3

Detroit 5-4

Louisville 7-2

Bradley 5-5

Dayton 2-8

Others

Washington U 7-2

Butler 7-2

DePauw 5-4

Drake 5-4

The South

Southeastern Conference

LSU 9-1

Alabama 9-1

Auburn 8-2

Georgia Tech 7-3

Mississippi 7-3

Kentucky 6-4

Tennessee 5-5

Florida 5-5

Georgia 5-5

Tulane 3-7

Miss. State 3-7

Vanderbilt 3-7

Atlantic Coast Conference

N.C. State 9-1

Maryland 7-3

Clemson 6-4

Duke 5-5

North Carolina 4-6

Virginia 3-7

Wake Forest 2-8

South Carolina 2-8

Southern Conference

Virginia Military 7-3

Furman 7-3

The Citadel 6-4

Davidson 5-3

Richmond 5-5

G. Washington 4-5

Virginia Tech 3-6

West Virginia 2-8

William & Mary 2-8

Independents

Miami 6-4

Memphis State 9-1

Florida State 5-5

Chattanooga 5-5

The Near West

Big Eight

Kansas 9-1

Colorado 8-2

Oklahoma 7-3

Missouri 6-4

Nebraska 5-5

Lowa State 5-5

Oklahoma St. 3-7

Kansas St. 1-9

Missouri Valley Conference

N.Texas St. 5-5

Tulsa 4-6

Wichita 4-6

Cincinnati 3-7

The Southwest

Southwest Conference

Baylor 9-1

Texas 9-1

Rice 8-2

Arkansas 7-3

Texas A & M 5-5

TCU 2-8

SMU 1-9

Texas Tech 1-9

Border Conference

Ariz. St. (Tempe) 8-2

New Mexico St. 8-2

West Texas St. 6-4

Texas Western 5-5

Hardin-Simmons 2-8

Independents

Houston 7-3

Arizona 8-2

The Far West

The Big Five

UCLA 8-2

Southern Calif. 5-5

Washington 3-7

Stanford 2-8

California 1-9

Skyline Conference

Utah State 9-1

Utah 6-4

New Mexico 5-5

Wyoming 4-5

Montana 3-5

Brigham Young 3-7

Colorado State 2-8

Independents

Oregon State 8-2

Oregon 6-4

Air Force 6-4

Washington St. 5-5

San Jose 6-4

Pacific 5-4

Montana State 7-2

Colorado Mines 7-3

Idaho 1-9