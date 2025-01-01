When the Newest Playboy Club "closed" its doors for business this past spring, amid much celebrity-spangled excitement, another glamorous chapter in the Playboy Club story had been written. The same silver-and-black key that unlocks the fabled Chicago Playboy Club's rabbit-escutcheoned doors is now its lucky holder's open sesame to Miami's modern-day Fountain of Youth – a gilded gathering place for the country's influentials and affluentials.

The Miami Playboy Club's debut, despite the fact that it occurred off season, was the most dazzlingly spectacular tape-cutting ever witnessed in the land of sun and fun; at one point in the festivities a crowd of two thousand was outside Biscayne Boulevard's Bunnied ramparts. Earlier, a magnum-cum-laude champagne-powered Bunny Hop out of Chicago had flown keyholders southeast to the frolicsome Miami Grand Closing. There, they renewed acquaintances with Miami Playmates Lisa Winters and Joyce Nizzari, on hand as guests. Beguilingly Bunny-costumed Playmates Joni Mattis, Delores Wells, Ellen Stratton and Susie Scott were in attendance to serve keyholders and their parties. And celebs were as plentiful as palm trees – Buddy Rich was spotted paradiddling swizzle sticks while Martha Raye belted out songs till the early bright.

Since then, the Miami Playboy Club, like its Chicago counterpart, has become the swingingest, ring-a-ding-dingingest place in town. A keyholder and his guests can sample prize potables in the Playmate Bar, assuage the inner man at the bounteous buffet, soak up the sophisticated sounds round the piano bar in the Living Room, catch the top-flight entertainment making the scene nightly in both the Library and the Penthouse, or relax with a cool drink at the intimate bar in the Cartoon Corner, a snug harbor aglow with reproductions of Playboy humor. And, of course, sprinkled throughout are those beautiful Bunnies.

Especially geared to accommodate Florida's cabin-cruiser contingent, the Miami Playboy Club has its own private dock where Bunny boarding parties may serve passengers and crew. Pool and cabaña facilities are a-building.

The newest Playboy Club is scheduled to debut next month in New Orleans' French Quarter; the New York Playboy Club, at 5 East 59th Street, just a jay-walk away from The Plaza, will follow close behind in mid-December. Next year, Playboy Clubs International will move into high gear with debuts scheduled in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Boston, Baltimore, Cleveland, St. Louis and Dallas. Construction of a five-million-dollar Playboy Club is now under way on more than sixty thousand square feet of land fronting Hollywood's fabulous Sunset Strip. In addition to restaurant, bar and entertainment facilities, the Hollywood Playboy Club will feature a pool, cabanas and 150 guest rooms – for keyholders only, of course. The Sunset Strip pleasure dome, like its Miami counterpart, is another exciting link in the Playboy Clubs International's network, part of an expansion destined to go world-wide. And the Playboy Key is your passport to the plush interiors of all Playboy Clubs – present and future.

