Where There's Smoke

In 1560, Jean Nicot, French Ambassador to Portugal, gifted his Queen, Catherine de Médicis, with the seeds of N. tabacum and had the somewhat dubious honor of being immortalized in the nomenclature of the noble weed through its least appreciated by-product – nicotine. Since then, Western Man, whether in doublet, knee breeches or pin-stripe, has endeavored to smarten up his smoking gear so as to enhance his enjoyment of tobacco. In the past, the requisite of portability was fulfilled by accouterments that ranged from intricately engraved tinderboxes to oilskin tobacco pouches, to bulbously proportioned cigar cases. Today, the pleasures of tabac, which according to Burton's Anatomy of Melancholy, go "beyond all the panaceas, potable gold and philosopher's stones," are heightened by a host of trimly tailored, easily toted accessories that bespeak a quiet elegance. Ordinary paraphernalia being obviously out of joint for smoking's ritual pleasures, we offer the following handsomely crafted, eminently useful tools. Clockwise from noon: French stainless-steel smoker's knife by Dunhill, $15; 14k engine-turned gold cigarette case by Merrin, $685; gold-plated butane lighter with flame adjuster by Dunhill, $35; Sportsman pipeliter by Nimrod, $3.95; French brown pinseal tobacco pouch with Velcro closure by Dunhill, $10; sterling-silver matchbook cover by Tiffany, $8; 14k Florentine-finish gold cigar cutter with initial plate by Tiffany, $39, attached to heavy gold vest chain by Cartier, $370; 14k gold and black cigar holder by Cartier, $90; square 14k engine-turned gold cigarette case by Tiffany, $655; superslim 14k textured gold lighter by Tiffany, $140; French black crocodile cigar case by Dunhill, $25. Supporting the smoker's knife: an English dull-finish black lizard cigarette case by Dunhill, $27.50; clustered in front of case, left to right: 14k gold cigarette holder with tortoise-shell mouthpiece by Tiffany, $33; hand-stitched brown cowhide butane lighter with flame adjuster by Ronson, $12.50; 10k gold-filled engraved lighter with initial panel by Zippo, $20; 14k gold cigar piercer with centering end and initial panel by Tiffany, $76. All will add immeasurably to the delights of the leaf.