Jean Cannon, Miss October, 1961

Nature-loving (and clearly loved by nature) Jean Cannon's natural habitat is any reasonably shady glen, except when she's water-skiing, showing her prize-winning pooches or boning up on the hippest way to crack the Hollywood enigma (she's a stage-struck emigree from New York's very "in" Neighborhood Playhouse). While we're not usually enthused over rambles through the greensward, the prospect of prospecting for dryadlike Jean would send us into the California woods faster than Apollo pursued Daphne. Doe-eyed Jean hasn't met a satyr on her sylvan romps, instead speaks warmly of silver birches and her pet poodles (she brings out the beast in anyone). But the satyr's loss is our gain, all 38-24-37 inches, so join us in a birthday toast to our sable-haired October Playmate, a tempting twenty this month.