The 1962 Playboy Jazz Poll

In the twelvemonth that's passed since you last rated the nation's top jazzmen, more fans dug more jazz (funk, soul, cool, Dixie, Third Stream) in more forms (concerts, clubs, festivals, LPs, radio, TV, college courses) by more first-rate musicians (from Adderley to Zentner) than ever before. Now, it's time once again to make your wishes known as to who should fill the regal roster that will make up the 1962 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band—a dream aggregation of top sidemen. As in the past, the ballot is made up of musicians who have been active on the jazz scene during the past year. Several top names—notably Chet Baker and Art Pepper—are missing because of entanglements with the law both here and abroad.

The most popular jazzmen in the Playboy Jazz Poll—the biggest, most prestigious musical consensus going—will be duly honored with a seat in the 1962 All-Star Jazz Band and be given the much-sought-after sterling silver Playboy Jazz Medal.

To vote, all you have to do is read the simple instructions below, check off your favorite jazzmen where indicated, and make sure you forward the ballot on to us before the deadline date.

1. Your official jazz poll ballot is attached to the opposite page. A Nominating Board composed of jazz editors, critics, representatives of the major recording companies and winners of last year's poll has selected the jazz artists it considers to be the most outstanding and/or popular of the year. These nominations should serve solely as an aid to your recollection of jazz artists and performances, not as a guide on how to vote. You may vote for any living artist in the jazz field.

2. The artists have been divided into categories to form the Playboy All-Star Jazz Band, and in some categories you may vote for more than one musician (e.g., four trumpets, four trombones, two alto saxes), because a big band normally has more than one of these instruments playing in it. Be sure to cast the correct number of votes, as too many votes in any category will disqualify all of your votes in that category.

3. If you wish to vote for an artist who has been nominated, simply place an X in the box before his name on the ballot; if you wish to vote for an artist who has not been nominated, write his name in at the bottom of the category and place an X in the box before it.

4. For leader of the 1962 Playboy All-Star Jazz Band, limit your choice to the men who have led a big band (eight or more musicians) during the last twelve months; for instrumental combo, limit your choice to groups of seven or less musicians. In all categories, vote for the artists who have pleased and impressed you the most with their music during the past year.

5. Please print your name and address in the space at the bottom of the last page of the ballot. You may cast only one complete ballot in the poll, and that must carry your correct name and address if your vote is to be counted.

6. Cut your two-page ballot along the dotted line and mail it to Playboy Jazz Poll, 232 E. Ohio Street, Chicago 11, Illinois. Ballots must be postmarked before midnight, October 31, 1961, in order to be counted, so get yours in the mail today. The results of the sixth annual Playboy Jazz Poll will appear in the February 1962 issue.

Nominating Board: Cannonball Adderley, Louis Armstrong, Bob Brookmeyer, Ray Brown, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Miles Davis, Miles Davis Quintet, Buddy DeFranco, Paul Desmond, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Coleman Hawkins, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, Jonah Jones, Philly Joe Jones, Stan Kenton, Barney Kessel, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, Shelly Manne, Gerry Mulligan, Oscar Peterson, Frank Sinatra, Jack Teagarden, Kai Winding; David Solomon, Metronome; George Simon, Jazz Critic, New York Herald Tribune; Leonard Feather, Jazz Critic; Wilder Hobson, Saturday Review; Don Gold, Show business illustrated; Nesuhi Ertegun, Atlantic Records; Robert S. Altshuler, Candid; Dave Cavanaugh, Capitol; Stuart Phillips, Colpix; Teo Macero, Columbia; Lester Koenig, Contemporary; Milt Gabler, Decca; Max Weiss, Fantasy; Allen LaVinger, Liberty; Jack Tracy, Mercury; George Avakian, RCA Victor; Morris Osten, Reprise; Bill Grauer, Jr., Riverside; Morris Levy, Roulette; Tom Wilson, Savoy; Art Talmadge, United Artists; Creed Taylor, Verve; Teddy Charles, Warwick; Richard Bock, World Pacific.

Leader

(Please check one.)

Trumpet

(Please check four.)

Trombone

(Please check four.)

Altosax

(Please check two.)

Tenor Sax

(Please check two.)

Baritone Sax

(Please check one.)

Clarinet

(Please check one.)

Piano

(Please check one.)

Guitar

(Please check one.)

Bass

(Please check one.)

Drums

(Please check one.)

Misc. Instrument

(Please check one.)

Malevocalist

(Please check one.)

Female Vocalist

(Please check one.)

Instrumental Combo

(Please check one.)

Vocal Group

(Please check one.)

Name and address must be printed here to authenticate ballot.

Name ________________

Address ________________

City. ________________Zone ________________ State ________________

Your 1962 Playboy Jazz Poll Ballot