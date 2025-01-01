Tagged for Christmas

Herewith a hand-picked early crop of handsomely crafted Yuletide largesse. 1. Reversible black-to-tan calf belt with brass buckle, by Knize, $9.50; Scottish cashmere and wool muffler reverses to check-patterned silk, by Knize, $25. 2. Ice-O-Matic portable electric coarse-to-fine ice crusher, by Rival, $29.95. 3. Siamese teak and cane ice bucket, by Dansk, $30. 4. Imported chrome liquor flask in black leather jacket, with two push-out cups, by Swank, $10. 5. Silicone-treated oven and barbeque mitts with washable corduroy slip covers, by Pretty-mits, the pair $4. 6. Model 53.22-caliber center-fire magnum revolver with 6-inch blue-finish barrel, by Smith & Wesson, $110. 7. Pewter coffeepot, sugar bowl and creamer, with leather-wrapped handles, by America House, Ltd., $80. 8. Copper chafing dish-saucepan-double boiler, with removable cover and teak handle, has porcelain liner, brass burner, stand and trim, by Dansk, $82.80. 9. Two-way Pocket Talkie, by Ross Laboratories, $124.50; oneway Pocket Pager, by Ross Laboratories, $64.50. 10. Stainless-cased, 25-jewel deep-sea diver's watch, by Rolex, $165. 11. Meerschaum pipe with amber stem, in case, by Pioneer Pipe, $30. 12. Acqua di Parma Italian cologne, 8 ounces, by Battaglia, $10. 13. Cut-crystal ice bucket with chrome trim, tongs, by Baccarat, $90. 14. Two-way X-10 speaker system in oiled walnut cabinets, by Jensen, each $29.75. 15. Bottle-shaped Italian brass cocktail shaker, by Swank, $9. 16. Model 88E 8-mm movie camera, electric eye sets exposure automatically, by Ricoh, $64.95.

1. Cocktailmatic automatic martini mixer, by Autobar Systems, $325. 2. Battery-powered FM-AM-SW radio and tape cartridge player, by Westrex, $189.95. 3. Haitian salad bowl, spoon and fork, by Hammacher Schlemmer, $40. 4. Thor III leather camera bag, by J. B. Perrin & Co., $59.95. 5. Bell-striking eight-day ship's clock in brass case, by Hoffritz, $50; matching ship's barometer-thermometer, $30. 6. SQ reflex camera, by Kalimar, with f:3.5 80mm lens, $129.95; extra f:3.5 52mm wide-angle lens, $99.50; f:4 150mm telephoto lens, $79.50. 7. Silver-lined copper and brass café diablo bowl and stand with silver-plated ladle, by Iron Gate, $55; porcelain café diablo cup and saucer, set of six, by Iron Gate, $19.50. 8. Coaxial stereophonic earphones, with separate woofer and tweeter reproducers in each phone, adjustable crossover network, by Superex Electronics Corp., $29.95. 9. Cut-crystal ashtray, by Baccarat, $125; straight-grained briar pipe, by Lane, Ltd., $100. 10. French rush-covered leather-trimmed decanter with walnut stopper, by Destino Gifts, Ltd., $40. 11. Nordic-patterned waterproof nylon-and-Chromespun knit parka reverses to solid-color nylon, with hidden hood, by White Stag, $30; Helanca nylon and wool water-repellent stretch pants with four zippered pockets, by White Stag, $40. 12. Pewter martini pitcher with rosewood stirrer, by America House, Ltd., $23.50. 13. Lightweight cowhide two-suiter, by Hartmann, $70; matching one-suiter, $60. 14. Italian silk umbrella with case, collapsible tip and hand-stitched pigskin-covered handle, by Battaglia, $20.

1. Prompter monaural tape cartridge recorder, by RCA, $99.95. 2. Ramsey 21-inch table-model color TV, with charcoal finish on metal, by Admiral, $595. 3. Stackable walnut-finished square wood stools with attached pin-seal plastic cushions available in eight colors, by Baumritter, each $14.95. 4. English natural chamois vest with five figured-brass buttons, flap-faced pockets, by Breier of Amsterdam, $22.50. 5. Eau de Cologne Imperiale, 32 onces, by Guerlain, $25. 6. Hand-loomed Indian silk, wool and cotton over-all-patterned ties, with squared-off ends, by Taylor Ties, each $25.50. 7. Aqualung with one-hour tank and Jet-Air regulator, by U.S. Dive Master, $132.50; skindiving mask, by U.S. Dive Master $6.95. 8. Silver-plated duck press on heavy Italian marble base, by Iron Gate, $405. 9. Contemporary-design bench in walnut finish, open in back, is single enclosure for six-speaker, three-way stereo system which uses no grill cloth, bounces sound off rear wall and floor, by Ravenswood, $299.50. 10. Black plastic clock radio with gold trim has keyboard controls for four different settings of automatic clock, by Philco, $49.95. 11. C 1000-R stereo AM-FM tuner and dual 35-watt stereo amplifier with CXR wireless remote-control unit, by Clairtone Sound Corp., Ltd., of Canda, $598.85.