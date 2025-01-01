The Return of Teevee Jeebies

It's Teevee Jeebies time again, fellows -- that pause in the day's labors when we roll out a batch of wee-hour flicks that keep the country's cathode tubes ho-humming. Then we affix our own screwball subtitling. It's a game any number can play: next time you're being etherized by the not-so-magic box, all you have to do is douse the audio and dub in your own outrageous dialog (the further out the better), just as we've done below and on the following pages.