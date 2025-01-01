At the Present Time

A pleasantly pushy female helps deliver a full complement of Christmas treasure guaranteed to make easy sledding of your lady fair's master plans. Clockwise from one o'clock: Playboy's fetching Femlin, $7.50, flourishes aloft our favorite bunny-emblazoned four-in-hand, black on muted shades of gray, brown, navy, red, olive, $5, Playboy Products. Our Christmas wool-gathering garnered these cold-weather accouterments: left to right, Swedish wool pullover, $26.50, matching cap, $3.50; Icelandic-patterned multicolor wool cardigan with hidden zipper, $32.50; Bavarian hand-loomed wool zippered cardigan with contrasting trim, $27.50, matching cap, $3.50; all by P.&M. Distributors. Perfect for travel reminiscences or top-level sales meetings: 580 console model Executive Projector in walnut cabinet, holds 60 slides in spill-proof tray; F/2.8 45mm lens projects mirror-reflected image on 13½" x 20" translucent screen; remote-control unit on 10-foot cord allows forward and reverse cycling, remote focusing, contains a pointer light; four-position automatic timer can be set for 4-8-16- or 32-second intervals, by Argus Cameras, $400. A superb helpmeat is this contemporary design forged stainless steel 11-piece steak knife and carving set, slicer, carver and fork, with hollow-ground stainless razor-steel blades, in lined cowhide zippered case, by Plummer, $49.50. For the happy huntsman: Deerslayer lightweight 16-gauge shotgun for rifled slugs, with peep sight, recoil pad, sling, by Ithaca, $125; lightweight automatic-loading, center-fire .308-caliber rifle with detachable box magazine, rotary-action bolt-lock, by Winchester, $155. For sitzmarkers and schussboomers: Red Blizzard combination skis, lacquered laminated wood with Kofix plastic bottoms, steel edging, $85, attached Eckel bindings, $16; Eckel steel poles with racing rings, $14.50; Innsbruck double boots with speed lacing, $32.50; glare-killing amber-tinted plastic racing goggles, $2.50, all by P.&M. Distributors. Herewith an extra-elegant carving equipage: silver-plate roast carving cart with cherry-wood base, has movable plate rack, carving-knife shelf, cast aluminum cutting plate, vegetable or gravy warmers, twin alcohol or Sterno heating elements, by Iron Gate, $2000. For the most automatic do-it-yourself moviemaking, a Leicina 8mm electric-eye motion-picture camera with reflex viewing and focusing systems; motor driven by miniature battery, controls exposure automatically, with adjustable forehead rest bar, folding hand grip, leather carrying strap, by Leitz, $267. Attached is Q-Beam, a 650-watt quartz motion-picture flood lamp with built-in safety, needs no fuses, has adjustable hinged folding camera mount, provides constant color values for 16 hours, by Acme-Lite Manufacturing Company, $22.95. Above the guns: for company cookery, an eight-quart earthenware marmite with copper and brass stand; alcohol or Sterno heating element has walnut handle, by Bazar Francais, $49.50.

A brace of snow belles follow their leader with a Flexible Flyerful of new booty. Clockwise from top: Selectric 11-inch rigid-carriage electric typewriter is world's fastest, uses spherical typing element with six interchangeable faces, has automatic paper feed, by IBM, $395. Toast-colored vicuna vest with gold-finished pewter buttons, four pockets, crest-patterned pongee silk lining, by Hylo, $100; on either side, African hand-woven vests, by Sidafro Imports, $30 each; brown alligator four-compartment pocket secretary, by Rolfs, $35; brown double-sided crocodile belt, by Countess Mara, $36.50. Citizens' Band Transceiver, has automatic volume control, illuminated slide-rule dial, controls for tuning, squelch, on-off, volume, by Regency, $124. Atmos Heritage perpetual-motion clock, by Le Coultre, $125. Left to right: matte chrome ashtray, $10.50, teak and matte chrome lighter, $14, and silent butler, $9, all by Maison Gourmet. Chef-Mate all-in-one mixer, juicer, coffee grinder, sharpener, blender (only latter shown), by Casco Products, $119.95. Merry '01 full-size working replica, air-cooled, two forward speeds and reverse, starter, sealed-beam headlights, directional signals, pneumatic tires, top (not shown), by Berkshire Sales, $1895. Top: Montague 20-oz. hollow fiberglass big-game rod with stainless-steel, chrome-plated guides, stained-ash butt, by True Temper, $47.50; Ocean City sailfish reel with forged brass one-piece spool, Bakelite side plates, by True Temper, $25. Below: light-action 6½-foot hollow fiberglass rod, by Garcia, $27; automatic spinning reel with two spools of different line capacity, by Garcia, $39.95. Nylon one-suiter, by United Luggage, $42.50; two wool blankets in cowhide carrier, by Loyal, $25.