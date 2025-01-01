Lynn Karrol, Miss December, 1961

If You're Looking for a girl with both feet on the ground, look elsewhere, for December's air-borne miss, Lynn Karrol, is smitten with the life aloft -- at least part of the time. She's a lissome 22-year-old ex-Pittsburgher transplanted to Manhattan, has held a pilot's license since she was 16 and has recently taken up the exhilarating sport of sky-diving (she's logged nine jumps so far). Miss Karrol's somewhat singular avocation has not been plucked out of thin air: her father owns a small flying field on the edge of Pittsburgh and Lynn returns there several weekends a year to perfect her technique. When she isn't hitting the silk, she's donning it -- as a fashion and television model. Lynn acquired her mannequin's poise at a Pittsburgh finishing school; after graduating, she stayed on to teach her newly acquired social skills (make-up, styling, speech, etc.) to fledgling models. Our richly endowed (35-22-35) airess doesn't always have her saffron coiffed head in the clouds: she'd love to use her growing number of modeling credits as a springboard to the movies. Lynn suspects that a film contract might put an end to her skydiving diversions. Until then, however, she'll rate as our favorite fall girl.