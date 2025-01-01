Kari Knudsen, Miss February, 1962

Norway, a frosty land of fjords and folklore, has long evoked superlatives from fanciers of natural scenic beauty. Ideally illustrating the wisdom of such praise is our February Playmate, a captivating example of nature's Nordic handiwork called Kari Knudsen. Born in Romsdal, Norway, a tiny hamlet of less than 80 souls, Kari spent her girlhood there dreaming of becoming an actress; two years ago she sailed alone for the U.S. to seek her own Valhalla amid Broadway's neon glitter. In the States, our green-eyed thespian has proved to everyone's satisfaction that she is amply endowed with talent as well as piquant beauty, for she has already garnered a fistful of stage, screen and TV credits. A well-turned 23, Kari is sold on horseback riding, knitting, modern jazz and dating. But she definitely does not dig over-egoed guys who call her "honey" at first sight. Although she is happily becoming Americanized, Kari occasionally has a homesick hankering for the fjords in her past; on winter weekends she is apt to leave her acting chores behind and go native with a rink-a-ding whirl of skating in New York's Central Park. Needless to say, this lovely argument for international exchange is an eye-catching figure skater (she cuts a neat 36-23-35). In the foldout, 5'4" Valkyrie Kari presents a Valentine dividend: her on-the-rocks cavorting done for the day, she relaxes before the hearth in a fetchingly feminine pose, an inviting northern light in her eyes as she warms both herself and the winter season.