Encouraged by a newly permissive attitude on the part of censors and the courts toward undraped film fare, Hollywood's independent producers are continuing their happy preoccupation with what are known in the trade as "nudies": low-budget, lightly plotted epidermal epics that concentrate with disarming directness on unfettered femmes. Latest entrant in the long pink line of altogetherness films is a sprightly exercise in buffoonery called Paradisio, an effort noteworthy not only for its unabashed interest in birthday fashions, but because it is the first nude-wave film that shows the professional touch of an experienced producer. Aside from avoiding clumsy camera work, the picture is also the first of its ilk to include synchronized sound. But its real fun lies in a corny but effective gimmick: 3-D glasses enable the audience to examine in depth a variety of females au naturel. Far from being a mere flesh in the pan, the film is likely to herald a spate of proficient productions which will treat the naked truth with equal freedom. More, it is indicative of an industry-wide trend that is steadily closing the gap between nudie and more legitimate movies--an endowment policy which benefits those who enjoy seeing an unclothed female wander through their flicks.